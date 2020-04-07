RANA is calling all compassionate people to be a ‘Corona Fighter’. Donate generously towards RANA COVID19 Relief Fund.
Let us help the underprivileged population struggling during these tough times in providing free food and other quarantine support services.
All contributions will be passed on to the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund (Raj. CMRF COVID- 19 MITIGATION FUND).
Your generous contribution will be highly appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Rajasthan Association of North America Team
Via E-mail
