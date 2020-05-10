This is a GoFundMe campaign that we at Kala Vedika have initiated to help provide financial support to artists affected by Covid19, selected through an application process. I urge you to please donate generously to make up the modest amount we're requesting.
It's day 1 and we already have a few applications from artists in need and have collected over $1000. The need is immediate and every drop matters, so please do consider donating.
Here's the link: gf.me/u/xsnuj6
Additionally, if you know any artists in India or in the Bay Area who are in need of assistance, please forward this to them. We are primarily looking for artists who support the dance field.
Vidhya Subramanian
Via E-mail
