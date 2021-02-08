As an Indian American, and especially a Tamil Brahmin, I am indeed very proud that Kamala Harris is now our vice president.
However, I have one small sorrow: not that she was sworn holding the Bible (that is fine with me), but she should at least also have held a Bhagavat Gita.
H.M. Iyer
Via E-mail
