“The child of two immigrants from former British colonies is now the vice president-elect of the United States. The fact that she is a woman, a Black woman, a South Asian woman and a mixed-race woman makes her ascent all the more remarkable." ~Dr. Tina Sacks, Assistant Professor at UC Berkeley
We have much cause to celebrate here at The 1947 Partition Archive. Here in Berkeley, California, at The 1947 Partition Archive's birth place and global headquarters, we can't help but sit back and reflect on the monumental election of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, the first female and person of Jamaican and South Asian descent, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Regardless of our individual political alignments, many aspects of this leadership team reflect change and novelty that are causes to celebrate.
As you may already know, the city of Berkeley is where Kamala Harris spent her childhood, in fact in a home not too far from our office location in Southwest Berkeley. Berkeley is a historic city known the world over for leading global social movements, for its world class university, its sizable league of Nobel Laureates, its state of the art laboratories and overall, for its reputation in giving birth to big ideas. This is the city that shaped Kamala Harris in her most formative years.
Perhaps it is not a coincidence that The 1947 Partition Archive was also born in the city of Berkeley. As a city with a reputation for incubating social movements and big ideas, Berkeley provided the intellectual support for us to sew the seed that blossomed into The 1947 Partition Archive – the largest oral history repository on South Asia today.
As a South Asian woman led organization, born at the University of California in Berkeley and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, we thus have many reasons to be inspired by Senator Harris's ascendancy to her new role of vice president. We not only share our birth city, but also the South Asia-Berkeley connection: which includes Harris's summers spent in Delhi and time spent with her grandfather, a former freedom fighter.
Welcome President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The 1947 Partition Archive
Berkeley, California
