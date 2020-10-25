"South Asians for Biden applauds Senator Kamala Harris for her masterful performance at the vice presidential debate," said Neha Dewan, National Director of South Asians for Biden. "Senator Harris provided a devastating rundown of the Trump-Pence administration's ineptitude in handling the coronavirus, the economy, including with respect to trade wars, and on issues related to foreign policy," added Dewan.
South Asians for Biden Communications co-chair Deepa Sharma said, "Senator Harris exuded confidence, while Vice President Pence appeared evasive throughout the entire night. This only served to underscore Senator Harris's point that this administration, time and again, fails to tell the truth to the American people.”
"Senator Harris was a commanding presence on the debate stage tonight, and I am proud to be her supporter," said Harini Krishnan, California co-state director for South Asians for Biden. "Senator Harris was effective in demonstrating to America that she would be an excellent vice president. By highlighting her impressive record of achievements as district attorney, California Attorney General, and as U.S. Senator, Senator Harris showed that she would be ready to lead on Day 1 with Vice President Biden. I am also thrilled that Senator Harris acknowledged the historic nature of her candidacy, and spoke about her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, when introducing herself to America," said Krishnan.
Praveen Meyyan, who serves as a Virginia co-state director for South Asians for Biden said, "Senator Harris spoke directly to the American people about what is at stake in this election: our health, safety, economy, environment, and our healthcare. Vice President Pence had nothing to offer about why he and Donald Trump deserve another four years.”
South Asians for Biden is a national, grassroots organization that is dedicated to engaging, educating, and mobilizing the South Asian community to help to elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
