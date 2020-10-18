The Somerset County Democratic Asian American Caucus has supported Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker in the past. We are delighted with her selection as the Democratic vice presidential nominee. We urge everyone including all Asian Americans to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket and the entire Democratic line.
It is an historic moment for all Asian Americans, our own Kamala Devi Harris is running. She is a first-generation daughter, raised by an Asian American immigrant mother, the late Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher, from Chennai, India. She has achieved this high opportunity to serve and possibly more awaits her in the future, with everyone’s support. This could only happen in America.
We could not be more excited to campaign for the Biden-Harris team now, and urge everyone to vote for them on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3.
This will be the real, positive change that America and Somerset County need to correct the racial divide in America. This is an historic and bold decision by Vice President Biden and he should be rewarded for it.
Rajiv Prasad
Chairman,
Somerset County Democratic Asian American Caucus
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.