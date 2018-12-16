The foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor has been laid at Mann village near the India and Pakistan border. The ceremony marked the opening of a route for Sikh pilgrims from India to visit an important place of worship in Pakistan where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, spent his final days.
This significant event marks an important avenue for people-to-people contact between India and Pakistan, and our cross-border oral history team at The 1947 Partition Archive couldn't be happier.
We are very grateful for the leaders on both sides of the Radcliffe Line for putting the needs and hearts of the people first. This event provides a significant glimmer of hope for a more productive and peaceful future, and not one where critical resources are locked up in conflict.
The 1947 Partition Archive
Via E-mail
