The news about Indian American researchers Sonali Shukla and Neel Sukhatme being named among the latest Carnegie Fellows makes heartening reading.
It's indeed a matter of jubilation and celebration for all Indians across the world, but more particularly to citizens in India.
It’s creditable, too, that academic achievements coupled with an exemplary spirit to carry out research in a variety of fields to promote the wellbeing of mankind at large have been recognized by the prestigious Andrew Carnegie Fellows Program. We look forward to their painstaking study addressing diverse global issues like voting access, climate change, racial justice, and the most plaguing contemporary issue of pandemic recovery.
Best wishes to Shukla and Sukhatme.
Suhas Patwardhan
Mumbai, India
