The Supreme Court of India’s unanimous historic verdict on the Ramajanma bhoomi issue is a landmark judgment which has vindicated the stand of patriotic, national and spiritual leaders of modern India like Swami Chinmayananda and Jagadguru Sri Vishwesha Tirtha of Udipi Pejawar Math who wanted the Ram Mandir to be built at Ramajanma bhoomi. The Mandir of Ramlala at Ramajanmabhumi existed since long before the conquest of Babur, it continued to exist even during the British period, and has been existing in the post-Independent India.
Historical evidence points out that Sri Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, whose 550th birth anniversary is being celebrated now, visited the temple and offered worship.
K.K. Mohammad, the former deputy director of Archaeological Survey of India, who was involved in the excavations ordered by the court to be held at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid, very emphatically pointed out that there existed a very ancient temple and the granite walls and pillars excavated belonged to the ancient temple and not to any Islamic structure. The constitution bench has pointed out that the court did not decide this on the basis of faith or belief but on the basis of evidence. The court has also highlighted the fact that the faith and belief of the Hindus as depicted by the evidence on record clearly establish the Hindus’ belief that at the birthplace of Lord Ram, the mosque was constructed, and the three-domed structure is the birthplace of Lord Ram.
It is now the responsibility of the revered and learned Hindu acharyas to play an active role in the reconstruction of the Ram Mandir.
Prof. V. Rangarajan
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.