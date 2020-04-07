laptop donations

Students at Valadez Middle School in Placentia, Calif., are seeking donations of refurbished Chrome books for online learning.
The Sarva Mangal Family Trust will match up to 100 such books pledged. While they are asking for over 600 such laptops, as most of their students cannot afford them, the Anekant Community Center along with SMFT has committed a minimum of 200 laptops.
Please email or call me for donations.
Nitin Shah
ACC director
562-244-9035
