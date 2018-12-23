The results of the just held state elections sent strong messages to the political parties, particularly to the BJP. I feel the biggest reason for the defeat of the BJP was people’s anger over the suffering brought by the demonetization and the GST. These policies caused great suffering and loss to many people from all walks of life. I talked to many people from different socio- economic strata, from the daily wage earner to the big businessmen and people from the middle class. Everybody complained that they were hurt badly. I did not come across anyone who said that this was a good thing to do. These policies caused widespread anger and frustration among people of all backgrounds. The BJP had to pay a very big price by losing in all the three heartland Hindi speaking states which were considered bastions of its strength. The lesson to be learnt for all political parties from this is that they cannot impose western capitalist policies on India mechanically and they have to evolve their own model according to the Indian situation. We have to take the peculiarities of the Indian situation into consideration as the Indian economy is very diverse and lose. At the ground level all transactions take place in cash. Credit cards and the concept of plastic money are limited to an extremely small segment of our society. Whenever and for whatever reason there is a shortage of circulating cash in the market, it is going to hurt all businesses, big and small, very adversely. This is what exactly happened as a result of demonetization. We cannot change the nature of our economy overnight. This has to be a very slow and insidious process. The other important thing about the peculiarity of the Indian society is that it is a multi-cultural and a multi-national society bound together by the thread of a common civilization. This can be called unity in diversity. Pluralism and diversity are the hallmarks of the Indian society. Uniformity and centralization of power are not suitable for the Indian society. The parties which are more compatible with the ground realities of India are more likely to emerge stronger in the long run. This is the main reason that the regional parties are gaining more influence. Both the Congress party and the BJP are centrist parties. Whereas the Congress party has moved toward a more accommodating attitude toward the regional parties, the BJP seems to be moving toward more uniformity and centralization of power. The regional parties are finding themselves closer to the Congress party and more in conflict with the BJP. The BJP seems to be under the wrong impression that uniformity under the cover of Hindu religion will be more acceptable. However, this wrong notion negates the very essence of the Hindu religion which lies in pluralism and tolerance. Moreover, the BJP seems to be opposing secularism without differentiating between the western and the Indian concepts of secularism. The western secularism started as an anti-church (anti-religious) movement. However, Indian secularism is based upon respecting all religions. The BJP should oppose the western secularism but should uphold the Indian secularism. Instead of promoting uniformity. which is a western concept, it should uphold the principle of unity in diversity, which is an eastern concept.
The BJP has lost the three states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the heartland of the Hindi belt, which has been traditionally its base. This is an extremely alarming development for the party. The Congress party seems to have learnt from its mistakes and has become more flexible and tolerant. This attitude has helped it to win over many regional parties as well as many diverse forces such as the minorities, the liberals and the secularists. All of these feel threatened by the overzealous BJP supporters. The big question is that will the BJP do honest self-criticism and realize its mistakes? The second question is that even if it realizes its mistakes, does it have the time to correct those before the coming Parliamentary elections? Some people have called these state elections the semifinals for the coming Parliamentary elections. However, the lessons of this election are not limited to those elections but go far beyond those. All political parties should understand that the Indian situation and concrete conditions are fundamentally different than the western countries. Therefore, the two-party system of the western democracies is neither suitable nor can it be mechanically applied in India. We have to evolve and apply our own pattern of democracy based upon our own peculiarities. Sawraj Singh
Chairman,
Washington State Network for Human Rights
Via E-mail
