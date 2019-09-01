My views on the present situation with reference to the abrogation of Article 370 are as follows.
Kashmir has been made a hotbed by the Muslim community globally backed by China and Pakistan and thereafter made into a Muslim agenda for global unification of the 57 Muslim-dominated nations
None of the above knows that our ancestors took possession of Kashmir because Goddess Sharda resided there for centuries and was created in this universe as the center for creation of all of the other religions today existing globally.
In fact, we were forced to leave 350 years ago with only five families who refused to convert forcibly to Islam who were saved by one of the Sikh Gurus who we thank till date.
Our Hindu community was forced to evacuate seven times in its history so we kind of got used to it by now.
In regards to the present situation, we all are happy because Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and China did nothing for the last 30 years, so let our Indians create employment and everything now, and live life king-size from now on
That is the mood of all.
Kevin Kaul
Via E-mail
