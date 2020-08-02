It seems from various articles in your paper that many Indian Americans favor former Vice President Joe Biden in the impending general election.
I am an octogenarian voter of Indian origin. Let it be known that numerous friends in my circle of friends and relatives are very upset with Biden for his outrageous statements on India's parliamentary Acts regarding NCR and NCAA (citizenship).
It seems he may be driven by some agents of radical Islam, and that is not good news for India.
Furthermore, we cannot allow in our own mind that India's sovereignty is humiliated by someone who comes to power with our support.
Unless Biden clarifies his position otherwise, we cannot in our good sense support him or his team.
Many of us have made our position known to our senators and congressmen of the Democratic Party. It is up to your readers to decide their course of action.
Nripen Acharya
Via E-mail
