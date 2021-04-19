This is what CEOs give (and get) on Mother’s Day. I am sharing memories to celebrate Mother's Day with personal reflections that truly celebrate the spirit of motherhood.
Women have found their place in this world and want to encourage others to do the same. Being strong, fearless, and kind happens to be a common thread among women. Many women are making a huge difference because they took and continue to take a bold position to make changes. Women in the hospitality industry at our hotels are on the front lines, essential workers. Guests find comfort in their message of hope and optimism. I have been exceedingly lucky to work with some incredibly bright and talented woman who taught me as much as any male counterpart. I learned it better from them because of their patience and understanding of how to groom individuals.
My mother has a big heart and, like most mothers, an incredible ability to consistently see the best in her children. Mother instilled in me the values, ethics, character and honor by not just mere talks, but by walking the walk, doing right, doing her best in honoring God. I also always remember her telling me to "be a good boy today and a strong, honest man with good character and honor, and if I focus on my moral compass and really ensure that I do not harm anyone, things will work out," reminding me that it's never too late, too early or too often to make this world a better place, and if I did not contribute positively, then I will be waiting to die. She is the one who always reminds me the most valuable asset I would ever have is my reputation and always uphold and protect it. Her advice has stuck with me for over 30 years: “Don’t tell me about your I.Q. show your ‘I did’.”
My parents’ lives, like most people’s, have not been free of challenges and difficulties; however, they have been resilient and have persisted in doing good; that, for a parent, is priceless! Mom is a positive role model, goal setter, confidence builder and determined and helps inspire women to pursue their highest visions involving leadership, impact and influence, and believes there are no obstacles to their own success. Due to her teachings, I encourage all women to be bold, be strong and be heard. Dream it, go for it. Mother's dedication inspires us to do more, knowing that making the world a better place is a challenge. But it is one they rise to every day. I feel lucky to come from her womb and have not inherited her wealth but inherited her values.
Mom’s TRICK is:
T—Trust
R—Respect
I—Independence
C—Courtesy
K—Kindness
I left India in 1996 and at the airport Mom said, “Dream on…dream until your dream comes true.” In the 27-hour long journey, it is the perfect time for you to dream about day after tomorrow and the future. After all, there is a future for those who dream about it, plan for it and work toward it. It is all about pursuit. Dreams blended with conviction, belief, courage, confidence, and passion are the ingredients necessary to rise and prosper. Success is all about the courage of conviction. The only way a person can become good at solving problems and overcoming obstacles is, you must work at it as success is not in never failing, but in rising up every time you fall!
When I became a hotelier in 2007 (I now own and operate blue-chip hotel brands like Hilton, Marriott, Holiday Inn, and Prince Organization is America’s most honored privately company in the U.S.), the lessons I learned from my mom set me on the incredible path my life takes me. With over 90% of my workforce as women, I wanted to share my blessings doing social service: empowering youths and women with educational and vocational training, humanitarian work to counter women’s sexual harassment and domestic violence, second chances on prison reform, and wage equality for women and LGBT rights.
To all the mothers out there, we say “Thank you” for your courage, dedication, and fierce determination. Mother’s Day reminds me to never forget the important lessons I’ve tried to pass onto my kids: to exercise forgiveness and acceptance, and above all else, to celebrate happiness in the simplest form, appreciate abundance through gratitude, and to love everybody always and dream on. My great grandmother used to say, “Don’t just be good. Be good for something.” And “There is never a right time to do the wrong things and never a wrong time to do the right things.”
Great men and women don’t just flare into existence. They are made; suffering hardships, losses, setbacks and adversity, going through pain dealing with adversity and difficulties; they are tested!
Visit with mothers, grandmothers, moms and talk about their dreams for you filled with hopes, aspirations, wishes, objectives, plans, dreams, dreams, and more dreams all in place to lead you (and yours) to a more fulfilling place and a brighter future. My Mom always says, “Sonny boy, are you enjoying life daily? This is the best option you have.
I wish you all joy, laughter, and love. Make every day count and create the absolute best memories with the people you love. Wishing you all a loving Mother’s Day weekend. Give them my personal best and I am sending positive thoughts.
Sunil Tolani,
CEO,
Prince Organization
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.