“There’s no such thing as depression.”
“My parents won’t understand.”
“You have no reason to be sad, you should be grateful for what you have.”
These are some statements that can be heard from Indian Americans and other South Asians on the topic of mental health. In South Asian communities, mental illness continues to be a taboo topic. Even for those raised outside of South Asia in the United States, many are still influenced by their parents’ stance on mental illness.
It’s important that the community addresses this topic to help remove the stigma of mental illness in this community and to advocate for mental health awareness and treatment.
According to the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, a high percentage of South Asian Americans between the ages of 15 and 24 exhibit depressive symptoms. Despite the number of South Asians suffering from mental illness being high, South Asian Americans still have the lowest rate of seeking out mental health services. So why aren’t South Asians getting help?
People are still unable to get past the stigma around mental illness and this is detrimental for the community. Instead of being recognized as an illness, people view poor mental health as a sign of weakness or ungratefulness.
Those who immigrate to the United States often come with their preexisting fears. This idea that South Asians must be resilient and have a strong work ethic complicates things further. The fear of being deemed mentally weak only pushes people away further from seeking help.
Along with this, mental health treatment can be seen as a western concept that does not exist in the previous generation. It is hoped that as time goes on, the next generations will be more accepting of mental illness and therapy.
So what can we do to help reduce the stigma? We must spread awareness and establish culturally sensitive support. It is essential that South Asians are in the mental health field to provide support. Those in the community that have personally struggled or seen their loved one’s struggle must help advocate to destigmatize mental illness.
Many South Asians struggle with extreme guilt when it comes to addressing their mental health issues. This is why creating that understanding that their feelings are valid and normal can make a massive difference. Spreading knowledge will give power and strength to the community.
We understand that finding a therapist can be difficult for those who have intersectional identities. You shouldn’t have to explain yourself in therapy with fear of judgment. All of Trust Mental Health’s therapists are trained to be open and sensitive to the client's cultural and religious beliefs. However, if you would be more comfortable with a South Asian licensed therapist, our team includes experienced South Asian therapists that speak English, Urdu, and Hindi.
If your beliefs are an essential component of your life, be sure to bring this up with your therapist and ask how they might include them in the therapy process.
Sabrina Imran
Mental Health Advocate
Trust Mental Health
Via E-mail
