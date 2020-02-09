The photograph in India-West, Dec. 27, 2019 issue, showing Indian protestors with a placard (“I am Indian”) demonstrating against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act and the Open Letter protesting CAA shows how misinformation and false propaganda has been used by opposition politicians and intellectuals to incite students and create mayhem in the country.
The Citizenship Amendment Act does not affect in any way the rights of any Indian and therefore the “I am Indian” slogan used by the protestors shows how little the protestors know about the CAA. If Indian American students at Ivy League schools are also protesting it, then it only betrays not only their ignorance about the subject but also a lack of desire to know anything before saying it.
The CAA only provides citizenship to refugees belonging to minority communities in the three-self declared Muslim countries surrounding India, and only to those who have been in India before 2015. This is a humanitarian gesture to people who fled religious persecution and are already in India. One fails to understand why Indian American students at Ivy League schools, who are very bright and knowledgeable, are protesting this humanitarian gesture. The CAA makes no mention of the rights of any Indian citizen and so it does not decrease or eliminate the rights of any Indian citizen. The entire episode of outrage and accompanying violence and destruction of public property including the burning of buses is based on a misinformation campaign.
Some of the statements made in the Open Letter are totally false and need to be refuted. For example, it states in the first paragraph, “On December 11th, the world’s largest democracy passed the CAA, an illegal and unconstitutional law aimed at excluding Muslims from Indian citizenship.” The law was passed by both Houses of the Indian Parliament and signed into law by the Indian president and so until and unless the Indian Supreme Court declares it to be unconstitutional, how can Indian American students appeal to the U. S. Congress about the illegality and unconstitutionality of the law? These students have already pronounced a verdict before any deliberation by any court in India.
The Open Letter includes many other statements that can be contested and refuted and shown to be inaccurate and more a reflection of a biased judgment than honest analysis of the CAA. The Open Letter appears to be an appeal to the world’s oldest democracy to interfere in the world’s largest democracy.
Hemendra Acharya
Via E-mail
