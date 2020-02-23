The Congress Party and Muslim organizations-supported protests, attacks on buses, trains, shops, and police have stopped. Speeches by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi demonizing laws as anti-Muslim and calling Prime Minister Modi as a dictatorial fascist prime minister has stopped.
Why? How can this mission which was pre-planned for a couple of months fail? The reason is simple. Crowds started coming out with big numbers from mosques in many cities as if the people knew when to hit the streets. Hiding seven hundred people with ID cards in Jamia Milia who were not students but were criminals with bad criminal history also exposed the Congress plan.
What happened after these riots stopped has more meaning. The UP chief minister arresting hundreds of young men and going after their properties to help businesses that were attacked or set on fire has started a new thought process about how the government should compensate for the suffering of innocent people. Kapil Sibal speaking to the press and saying that CAA is not against Muslims is an attempt to influence the center, which is planning to file cases against Congress for spreading absolute lies about the CAA and NRC laws and misleading the people.
As per sources close to Dr. Subramaniam Swamy, Rahul Gandhi is going to be in big trouble soon. He has properties and business registered in the UK. He had filed papers as a UK citizen and received benefits as a UK citizen. He later claimed that he never was a UK citizen and it was a mistake as the wrong papers were filed as a UK citizen. He never informed Parliament about his owning properties and business in the UK.
What can we expect in the coming months and years. The majority of Hindus want to own the country and follow laws similar to other countries. These people will campaign to get rid of sharia laws and bring a Uniform Civil code. These people will also campaign against the illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in a big way. Temples will be taken out of government control and non-Hindus won’t be allowed to be in charge of Hindu temples. Temple funds will not be used to contribute towards the pensions of mullahs and moulvis and padres. Government subsidy to Haj pilgrims may also stop.
2020 is going to be very interesting and we may see many changes in the way the government brings many policies that affect the people. Mamata Banerjee is challenging the center on CAA and NRC and is also threatening a people’s movement against the center. Kerala does not want to help the center with regards to NRC. Assam and other border states and all BJP-ruled states will cooperate with the center in identifying foreigners in the country. Bangladesh’s foreign minister has said that they will accept all Bangladeshis with valid documents. Let us see.
Rangaesh Gadasalli
Los Angeles, Calif.
