Prime Minister Modi accomplished all his goals during his recent visit to the U.S. His goal was to educate the world about the serious threat democracies are facing from communist nations, threats of impending terrorist attacks by the newly formed Taliban government and rising threats from communist China in the Indian ocean and neighborhood.
The Indian prime minister was received by Vice President Kamala Harris, who made comments on U.S.-India bonds and similarities between our nations, and also stressed how it is very important for both the U.S. and India to work together on many issues. She also targeted Pakistan for its support of Islamic extremism and gave an indirect warning also.
Modi’s meeting with President Biden was very cordial and both talked about the necessities of the United States and India working together on many global issues like communist attacks on democracies, possibilities of international terrorist attacks from the Taliban and their supporting nations. The U.S. has realized the importance of India and other democratic nations as they have withdrawn from Afghanistan suddenly.
Modi’s address at the United Nations was outstanding as it addressed all issues that are bothering the world and the entire humanity. He spoke about issues about climate changes, increased threats from Islamic terrorist groups, the Covid crisis, vaccine deficiency, and the responsibility of the UN to address the needs of the poorest nations who are facing live-or-die situations.
Modi, having a series of meetings with top CEO s and signing many memorandums, and welcoming them to invest in India was a major breakthrough. This came soon after India reached the highest Sensex numbers in the past 70 years.
Attending the QUAD summit and discussing the serious threats of Chinese incursion into various neighboring countries via the sea route was a master stroke by India. The prime ministers of Japan, Australia India and the U.S. signing contracts to counter Chinese mischief in the Indian Ocean and China Sea was a master plan by these nations. India’s massive production of vaccines and its gift of vaccines to many nations in Africa and South America was appreciated by the world body.
The anti-BJP folks, farmer agents and leftist propagandist protests went nowhere. No one took them seriously. It was a great visit of Prime Minister Modi for the U.S. and India. The mission was a grand success. India has been blessed with a world-class statesman and leader.
Long live U.S.-India friendship and cooperation.
Rangaesh Gadasalli
Los Angeles, California
