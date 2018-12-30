India’s ruling party led by Prime Minister Modi has suffered defeat in the state elections just a few months shy of a national election. On a visit and meetings with India Inc. and the people on the streets and in the communities, there is a feeling that what Modi promised he has not been able to deliver. His controversial 2016 demonetization drive and goods and service tax has angered many middle-class supporters, and hate crimes against minority Muslims and Sikhs has been on the rise. The Congress party is within striking distance to ally with regional parties in a bid to unseat Modi in May 2019.
India’s rape crisis and #MeToo movement is also a national shame and disgrace. Sexual harassment, abuse and violence is rampant in the workplace and sexual favors are demanded by men in position and power of authority and unreported by women in fear of shame and losing their jobs and livelihood. Rape, molestations, catcalling on streets are deeply entrenched in India’s largely patriarchal society. Women have faced such behavior since early puberty in everyday life, on the roads or in their neighborhoods.
It is estimated that nearly 39,000 sexual assaults occur every year but the real number can be 5-7 times higher and the number of rapes reported to police is rising. There has to be a come-to-Jesus-moment, a national soul-searching that has anything changed since 2012? India introduced measures to speed up prosecutions of rape cases and expanded the definition of sex crimes to include stalking and voyeurism. There was a 12% rise in rape-related cases in 2016 in part because women felt more emboldened to report crimes. But the national statistics remain shocking. In 40% of the rape cases, the victims were under 18.
Modi won the elections on a pro-Hindu ideology, where women are respected and honored. He has long kept his family at a distance, something he trumpeted during his election campaign by declaring that he had "no one to be corrupt for.” Modi has to man up now and take action, not only amending the rape and sexual harassment Indian penal codes, but more importantly, taking swift action, and justice must be served right away and not have cases languish in courts for over 20 years. The BJP government said it was considering tougher penalties for rape cases, including the death penalty in crimes in which the victim is younger than 12.
Is Modi’s party to blame? Modi, who took office in 2014 and is seeking reelection next year, is a savvy communicator who skillfully uses social media with the patriarchal attitude that infects most Indian thinking about women: “Our daughters will get justice.” The question is, who will make sure justice is served. Modi is calling for a mass movement to protect the girl child in India with his flagship campaign, “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao."
The other alternative is what we see in Bollywood movies, where the heroes and common ordinary law-abiding citizens impose their own justice.
With little faith in the police or the courts to bring criminals to justice, mobs routinely kill suspected lawbreakers in spontaneous attacks. If we don’t deliver justice ourselves, who will?
India still has a long way to go on race and caste issues, women's gender equality, female infanticide , empowerment, dowry, respect, sexual harassment and domestic violence, rape and more. Modi must take action and seize the Indian elections or sit in the opposition to the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi, the great-grandson of founding Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and heir to a political dynasty which has led India for most of the last 70 years.
Sunil Tolani
Los Angeles, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.