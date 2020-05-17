Thanks to the administrative acumen of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visionary leadership during the current coronavirus pandemic crisis, India’s global stature has gone up.
In the past few months, the economies of countries that have the world’s best health care facilities, have per capita income much more than India, are falling apart like a pack of cards.
The United States, which is the global leader in health care facilities, medical research and availability of resources, has emerged as the global hotspot of COVID-19. And notably, New York, which is global financial capital and is the best in America’s health care facilities, is its epicenter.
No doubt, we are in the middle of this pandemic and we still have a long way to go, but India by any standard, so far, has performed much better than others. A country of 130 billion people living in one of the highest densely populated areas of the world, with a poor basic health care infrastructure and facilities including a low number of per capita availability of beds and doctors, the thus far low infection rate is nothing but remarkable.
Sitting thousands of miles away in New York, under stay-at-home orders for the past several weeks, I feel proud of my country and the leadership that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “Team India” has shown in this fight against the invisible coronavirus. One of the key reasons for this, I believe, is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team acted early and decisively.
Team India, under Modi, has been acting at a lightning speed. It was on Jan. 7 that China identified coronavirus as the causative agent. A day later on Jan. 8, the Union Ministry of Health held its first joint monitoring mission meeting and within 10 days on Jan. 17, India started screening of all passengers coming from China.
By the end of the month, the government had identified and activated to test for coronavirus and established quarantine centers. Remember, at this point the rest of the world was very unfamiliar with the dangers that COVID-19 poses to humanity. In the first week of February, India started evacuation of its citizens from other countries and on Feb. 3, Prime Minister Modi constituted and chaired a meeting of empowered group of ministers on COVID-19, which issued the travel advisory against China. States were taken into confidence and a strong monitoring mechanism was established. The list goes on.
India’s relatively low figure is basically attributable to the very basic principle that the prime minister acted on: prevention is better than cure. Being part of New York, where I have been witness to deaths of more than 17,000 people, I wish the authorities here would have thought along those lines. I wish both the state government and the city mayor would have enforced a strong lock-down, as India has enforced nationwide. If India a country of 130 million people can do it, why cannot New York. The difference here is leadership and preventive action.
In the crucial first few weeks in New York, the leaders here were busy in a war of words because of their political differences.
In India, Prime Minister Modi brought the entire country together. For the first time probably in decades, or seen normally under war like situations, chief ministers from opposition parties joined his call of action. He successfully formed “Team India.” As the first phase of three-week nationwide lockdown was about to end, it was the opposition ruled state government which started talking about its extension.
And at the regional and global level, too, Prime Minister Modi took the initiative and leadership role in this fight against humanity. He convened a video conference of SAARC leaders and took the initiative of setting up a regional fund with an initial contribution of $10 million to help South Asian countries. He encouraged the same within the G-20 group. Soon Saudi Arabia, which holds the current presidency of the group, organized the video conferencing.
And as word spread that hydroxychloroquine is effective in treatment in early COVID-19 patients, India under Modi started flying plane loads of this malaria drug to countries across the world. So far more than 80 countries, including the United States, have received this key India-made drug.
Today, India is seen as a country that not only takes cares of its citizens, its neighbors but also the rest of the humanity to the best of its ability. This is what “Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam” is all about, which is the guiding philosophy for Prime Minister Modi’s foreign policy.
Jagdish Sewhani
President,
The American India Public Affairs Committee
New York, NY
