On the surface, President Trump appears committed fully to the idea of religious freedom. He has been very vocal about the issue on many forums that include the United Nations. However, a different picture emerges if one delves deeply into the inner workings of this president concerning this very issue. As someone who has participated in the Religious Freedom Conference in Washington, D.C., I witnessed the selective application of this issue firsthand that suits his political purposes. There were many speakers from countries like China and Iran who detailed the suppression of religious freedom in those countries and the persecution of the faithful by the authorities. However, India rather conspicuously was missing any representation at the conference.
The weaponization of religion by the current administration – so they can preserve their power – has reached a fever pitch in India, where minorities are often being treated unfairly. When questioned about this absence, an official of the State Department could only respond by saying that India was invited but declined to participate.
Now that President Trump is on the way to India to meet with Prime Minister Modi, whom he considers his strategic partner, it is important to examine how the wellbeing of the minority Christians in India, as well as the interests of American Christian leadership, may have been undermined by this administration for either political expediency or plain business interests.
Let us take the case of 'Compassion International,' a Christian charitable organization in the U.S. that has done incredible work around the world, including India, by clothing, feeding, and educating impoverished children by allowing their upward mobility. The Modi government has decided to throw out the organization while knowing fully well that they are jeopardizing the futures of 145,000 poor children only because the organization is considered 'Christian.'
Another arena where American Christian leadership is unfairly treated by India is in the issuance of visas to those who aspire to visit their fellow Christians to attend a conference or a convention. In a shocking display of bad faith, only a few months ago, nine leaders from the New York Council of Christian Churches headed by Rev. Peter Cook, who traveled to India with valid visas, were denied entry at the Chennai airport. And after subjugating them to a grueling 12-hour questioning, they were deported back to the United States.
It is not only the American Christian leadership that is put under the grind but also Indians who have immigrated to this country and acquired U.S. citizenship. Many of them took the opportunity to avail themselves of the Overseas Citizenship card, believing that it would give them privileges on par with Indian citizens except for voting or owning agricultural lands. However, as Dr. Christo Philip from Houston found out, one of his frequent trips to India turned out to be a nightmare. He was stopped at the airport and deported back to Spain, where the flight originated, ending up in prison for a day and losing his OCI status. He was falsely accused of evangelizing, though, as a medical doctor, his primary interest was to serve the needy people over their health concerns at some of the remotest parts of India. Although the Delhi high court has finally restored his OCI status, the judge involved may have paid a higher price and is said to have been reassigned since then.
In many of these incidents, the Trump administration appears to have taken a wait and see attitude in dealing with the Modi administration. In light of President's remarks at the United Nations General Assembly that it is necessary to "increase the prosecution and punishment of crimes against religious communities,” the world is waiting to see whether he will raise the issue privately with Modi during the state visit, make a public statement in support of constitutional rights similar to former President Obama, or remain silent. Then we will have a much clearer idea whether religious freedom is merely a political football or a sincere goal of the Trump administration.
George Abraham
Former Chief Technology Officer,
United Nations
Via E-mail
