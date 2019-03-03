I am writing this in response to the post by Ven Parameswaran on PM Modi’s performance potential in the next general election.
Parameswaran writes that “India is fortunate that 50% of its population is under 25 and two-thirds are under 35. This is an asset.”
India has one of the highest population densities amongst the major nations of the world. As this population grows and becomes more affluent, the impact on the environmental and economic situation is going to be devastating. Resources, water supply, and pollution will reach levels that will be unacceptable and intolerable to anyone who thinks of issues beyond the business model. The combination of a high density population and increasing demand for resources will be much greater than they are now.
Parameswaran has it wrong. The high number of young people are not an asset but portends more crisis in the future.
Aroop Mangalik
Albuquerque, New Mexico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.