“We are shocked and deeply saddened by a strong supporter and long-time personal friend of AAPI, Dilip G. Shah’s sudden passing away,” said Dr. Naresh Parikh, president of AAPI. “Mr. Shah has been very closely associated with AAPI and has been regular at AAPI’s Global Health Summit, leading the CEO Forums, for the past several years. His loss has left us with a huge void.”
Shah, 77, founder of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, an organization that represented the interests of the Indian pharma industry, passed away in Mumbai on Feb. 22. Known in the industry as “DG,” Shah started the IPA when the Indian pharma companies were trying to find their feet in the global pharma landscape that was dominated by the multinational pharma companies predominantly based out of Europe and USA.
Shah, who himself spent most of his career with MNC drug companies, and IPA became the body that resisted the Intellectual Property Rights that lower income countries like India were forced to sign under the World Trade Organization’s TRIPS agreement.
Under his able leadership, the IPA positioned itself as the voice of generic drug companies that claimed to represent the interests of Indian drug companies who were bullied under these TRIPS agreement.
In the last two decades since Shah took charge of the IPA, the Indian generic drug industry has grown to become a $5 billion industry, as some of the local companies have gone on to establish their names in the global pharma scene, predominantly the United States. In the last two years, Shah and IPA were involved with the Indian pricing drug regulator, NPPA, over regulating prices of medicines in India. The IPA has also been working with the U.S. drug regulators on addressing the quality.
The IPA has also been working with the U.S. drug regulators on addressing the quality issues of Indian drug makers that has halted the industry's growth in the last three years.
Dilip G. Shah graduated from the premier business school in India, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He had 50 years of varied experience in the pharmaceutical industry.
Ajay Ghosh
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.