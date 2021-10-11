For over 49 years, Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus has partnered with communities and grassroots organizations to advance economic security, immigrant justice, and democracy reform. Amid rising political attention on Asian Americans in the U.S., here’s the latest from movements to win justice for low-income, immigrant, and underserved Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
“We have a responsibility to do more than just listen to Afghan communities...we must urgently answer them”: Members of the No Muslim Ban Ever coalition, the largest grassroots campaign that worked to repeal the Muslim and African Bans, are urging President Biden to immediately broaden visa eligibility and increase support for Afghans seeking refuge in the U.S.
Community groups across California, including CAIR-California, Pars Equality Center, and IRC Northern California, among many others, are organizing legal and other support for refugees: In the Sacramento region, which is home to around 30,000 Afghan refugees and Afghan Americans, Naweed Yousufi shared with CapRadio: “Everyone is asking for a case, every Afghan is asking for help.”
Asian Communities Grew by 38.6% in 10 Years - And Are Mobilizing for an Inclusive Democracy: People of Asian descent continue to drive much of the country’s population growth, and in California, Asians and Asian Americans are now the largest ethnic group in Alameda and Santa Clara Counties. Nationally, according to a New York Times analysis, the number of counties where people of Asian descent represent more than 5% of the total population grew from 39 in 1990 to 176 in 2020.
The new Census data comes as residents are turning out to local and state meetings to describe their communities of interest and help shape new district maps that decide the distribution of political power, who gets to run for office, and who gets elected.
SF Immigrant Workers Rising: Workers at San Francisco’s famous Z & Y Restaurant in Chinatown are driving headlines and putting a spotlight on what’s needed for an equitable economic recovery.
Recently, California gig workers, who are mostly people of color and immigrants, won a major case that ruled Proposition 22 is unconstitutional and unenforceable. This spring, ALC and other worker advocates filed an amicus brief in support of app-based drivers’ case, noting: “Proposition 22 subverts core Constitutional principles, strips the judiciary its power to interpret the meaning of our laws...and brazenly does violence to the comprehensive system of workers’ compensation that keeps workers safe on the job.”
As CA Senate Approps Considers VISION Act Today, Community Power Drives Unprecedented Support for Immigrant Justice: Community power is building momentum to end ICE transfers in California and ensure that once an immigrant community member has served their time, they can return home and rebuild their life. Young people impacted by ICE transfers put together an unforgettable video on why the VISION Act matters to them.
“They’re profiling you. They followed one of my grandmas all the way back home”: Reporting from Siskiyou County, California, The Guardian’s Dani Anguiano details how county officials are targeting the local Hmong community and denying residents basic access to water.
Niketa Kumar
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus
Via E-mail
