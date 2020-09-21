On that tragic Tuesday morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I was called on to address the emergency after the Second Tower in New York was hit by a terrorist plane. On the way to the radio station, I set my goal for the day, and it was to bring coherence to the chaotic situation of the day.
I went on the air from about 10 a.m. and stayed through 4:30-5:00 p.m. on radio station AM 1150, and later AM 950 radio simulcasted. I was on the radio for straight seven hours carrying on a live conversation from Dallas area mayors, religious, civil, business, cultural, and other public leaders.
A sense of coherence, confidence, and hope was developed, and the following three new initiations took place on the day and were accomplished:
1. Interfaith prayers
2. Blood Donations
3. Fund Raising
Since 2005 we have been organizing a “Unity Day USA” event every year, and this year, I was supposed to do a full program on Fox News with my friend Jack Pagano from the town of Marquette in Michigan. My recent surgery, however, spoiled my plans.
As a Muslim, I am deeply committed to America. Together as Americans and American Muslims, we uphold, protect, defend, and celebrate the values enshrined in our Constitution, a guarantor and a sustainer of our political and social structures that each one of us wants.
Mike Ghouse
Via E-mail
