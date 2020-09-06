I think Kamala Harris is a great choice for Democrats as their vice presidential candidate under these circumstances as they need an African American or a minority, or a woman, and with capabilities of fundraising and some administrative background, which she fits amply.
In reality she is not an Indian American, neither does she claim to be one, as she claims to be African American or Black American as her father is Jamaican and that counts legally.
She always said that she is Black American or with origins from a Caribbean country as you have a 15-18% vote bank in the U.S. as compared to 1+ million Indian or nearly 1.1% American votes.
She always has said she is a Baptist and African, possibly to garner those votes.
There is definitely going to be splitting of votes as some Indian Americans will have a tough decision to make as their loyalty may be towards a so-called candidate of Indian heritage or a candidate with a pro-Indian stance as President Trump.
Definitely many Indians are wary about fact that both Joe Biden and Harris have questioned the legitimacy of India passing Article 370 and the CAA. Both do not have an affinity towards India unlike Trump.
Indians are right in saying that Biden is not tougher on China as well.
President Obama is closely associated with Kamala Harris as she fits his criteria as an African and woman as his father was African and mother a white American. He did have greater influence on Biden to select Harris as the VP candidate.
As Biden will be 78 years old and if Biden is elected, she has a greater chance of being the presidential candidate in 2024 as she is just 55 now. She may be the candidate for the next presidential election as Biden may not seek another term if he is elected this time.
This is a great chance for Senator Kamala Harris to achieve her dreams.
Of course, this is all if President Trump is unsuccessful in his reelection campaign.
Sampat Shivangi
National president,
Indian American Forum for Political Education.
Via E-mail
