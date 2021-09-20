On this 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, National CAPACD mourns and honors the thousands of lives lost. We extend our hearts to the countless other survivors and first responders. We stand in solidarity with our Arab, Muslim, Sikh, and South Asian brothers and sisters for whom life in this country has never been the same – many who have had to defend their identities and right to belong free of discrimination, profiling, and violence for the last 20 years. And we would be remiss to forget those globally whose lands, borders, lives, and livelihoods were altered by our foreign policies in the aftermath of 9/11.
9/11 irrevocably changed the world we live in – 20 years later, as we reflect on where we were in those moments, we are reminded that 9/11 deeply connected us to one another and emphasized our shared liberation. We have made progress since 9/11, and yet we continue to confront many of the same challenges
In the response to a global public health crisis that has similarly changed the course of our collective lives, National CAPACD is committed to applying the lessons learned from 9/11 – standing vehemently against all forms of hate and violence; being guided by the struggles and stories of those who came before us; centering love and compassion in our work; and showing up to defend the rights of all communities of color to live safely with justice and in hope. Today, we stand in solidarity with Arab, Muslim, Sikh, and South Asian communities. As part of the Asian American Leaders Table, National CAPACD signed on to the following solidarity statement: https://9-11solidaritystatement.carrd.co/
National CAPACD
Oakland, California
