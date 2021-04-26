The National Council of Asian Pacific Islander Physicians extends its deepest sympathies to the families of individuals killed in the most recent of horrific events of gun violence that occurred on April 15 at a FEDEX facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Eight individuals were killed, including four members of the Sikh community.
At a time when our country is gripped in heightened aggression towards the Asian American community, it is hard not to reflect on the loss of the Sikh community as consistent with the hate that killed six Asian women in Atlanta barely one month ago. Our organization mourns the loss of all the individuals whose lives were taken, and is committed to advocating for actions and policies that protect our communities and fights for justice of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.
The National Council of Asian Pacific Islander Physicians is a national health policy organization that represents physicians committed to the advancement of the health and well-being of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities.
Winston Wong,
Chair and Acting CEO
National Council of Asian Pacific Islander Physicians
Los Angeles, California
