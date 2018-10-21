I have read many, many stories in India-West about funds being raised in the Indian American community for various causes. My humble request is that the leaders of these various nonprofits and organizations, being opinion makers who are capable of shaping public opinion and public policy, may kindly take up an important issue with the community leaders, which is to create a viable fund for medical and other emergencies to help not only visiting Indians but also resident Indians.
Elderly Indian parents are hesitant to visit their children in the U.S. for fear of falling sick, as expenditures on medical treatment here is extremely high compared to that in India. Medical insurance does not cover pre-existing diseases and, invariably, almost all elderly persons have one or the other pre-existing conditions.
Can't some arrangement be made to provide for such contingencies? The Jewish community has some arrangement, not only to meet medical expenditure but also for other contingencies like unemployment.
I have given a suggestion earlier that the help can be in the form of soft loans for the long term with convenient repayment instalments, taking into account the financial condition of the recipient of assistance, with low rates of interest; and in extreme cases where the expenditure is very high, it may be partially a loan and partially a grant.
Another option may be to explore the possibility of medical insurance organized by the Indian community itself with adequate coverage for pre-existing conditions. If need be, financial contribution by the Indian government may be considered. The Government of India may positively respond as they have been extending assistance to overseas Indians in view of their significant contributions to India
V. Swaminathan
Via E-mail
