I commend Ms. Harmeet Dhillon for drawing attention to the suppression of free speech by media properties such a Twitter, even though I disagree with her politics and do not support Trump or his lionization by the GOP.
I have written dozens of letters to the editor of liberal icons such as TIME, New York Times, Newsweek and Washington Post, trying to correct misinformation in their articles about India, or Hindus, or protesting obvious hate against Hindutva. In every case, the letter was not published.
Twitter, as an equal-access public publisher, has an even greater obligation to allow airing of competing views – possibly with a warning.
I think the media's mission must be to present a balanced portrayal of issues, or at least occasionally, present views opposite to their corporation's. It may be fashionable these days to censor contrary opinions, but it's abhorrent.
Subhash Garg
San Jose, California
