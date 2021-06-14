Everyone sings the blues from time to time. When the stress is experienced by humans for a long length of time, without any voluntary or involuntary intervention, it can lead to unpleasant and many a times to deadly situations. This phenomenon has become prevalent surprisingly in Asian ethnic groups, known as the model minority groups, where social networks of support have started to dwindle down. Society is caught up with aspirations of achieving success in academic and professional fields, in life and family and community structure, and are struggling emotionally to up the game of becoming someone important.
Loneliness and feeling unsupported is invariably one of the top reasons for people to isolate themselves to hide their troubles. They choose to face it all alone as mental stress is considered a failing of the character in most cultures, but more so in Asian cultures. People then resort to opioids, alcohol, and prescribed drugs to hide the emotional pain they are suffering in day-to-day living.
A few shocking recent incidents from Bollywood come to my mind as I read the data from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, office of Minority Health. A very successful actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, with several highly grossing films to his credit, was reported dead. On June 14, 2020, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Mumbai. The cause of death was ruled to have been suicide and the official postmortem reports concluded that he died of asphyxia. One of his close friends, months later, also committed suicide and his manager committed suicide before Rajput.
These come to my mind as I read about the alarming statistics even in a country like the United States, with mental health resources available to people through their medical insurance; however, some choose not to avail of those resources due to social stigma.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Minority Health, these are some statistics:
- Suicide was the leading cause of death for Asian/Pacific Islanders, ages 15 to 24, in 2019.
- Asian American males, in grades 9-12, were 30 percent more likely to consider attempting suicide as compared to non-Hispanic white male students, in 2019.
- In 2018, Asians were 60 percent less likely to have received mental health treatment as compared to non-Hispanic whites.
- Southeast Asian refugees are at risk for post-traumatic stress disorder associated with trauma experienced before and after immigration to the U.S. One study found that 70 percent of Southeast Asian refugees receiving mental health care were diagnosed with PTSD.2
- The overall suicide rate for Asians is less than half that of the non-Hispanic white population.
Could these lives have been saved? Each and every life is precious.
Suicides are committed not only in India but also in the United States. Not every incidence gets reported in the newspapers. Depression and hopelessness can grip anyone at any time. There have been incidences of young and old who have ended their lives when they felt calling it quits was a better choice than to go on with their depressive state of mind. Can we do something about it? We, as a community, or extended family, may make a choice to play a role, and if we can, it is worth exploring.
Depression is experienced by rich and poor, successful and not so successful, progressive and not so progressive, or accomplished and yet struggling. Not too long ago, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone publicly acknowledged her bouts of depressive thoughts. The emotional turmoil of life was immobilizing her at a time when she was doing well professionally. She was brave enough to seek help and also speak about this openly.
Movie star Sanjay Dutt has acknowledged his father’s help, gratefully, for putting him in rehab, when he took refuge in drugs, after losing his mother. This was at a point when he had won acclaim for his maiden movie.
Meghan Markle wanted to seek mental health as a member of royalty as she has said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, but it was not made available to her. Prince Harry acknowledged that after losing his mother he was looking for mental help but none was made available to him.
Let us pay attention to our loved ones, neighbors, elderly, the young and compatriots. We can come out of our comfort zone to help someone who is struggling emotionally. We can certainly look beyond our circle of friends and family and share cheer with others who may need cheering up by sharing our time. Keep hope alive.
Angela Anand
Via E-mail
