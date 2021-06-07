Yet another white supremacist has targeted the Sikh community on April 15. As the country grapples with yet another mass killing, Republicans continue to bury the heads in the sand ignoring the weeping of Americans pleading with lawmakers to legislate sensible gun laws supported by over 80% of the population.
Four of eight victims gunned down at the FedEx facility warehouse were Sikhs easily distinguished by their turbans and beards although one was a woman. A majority of the workers at the warehouse are Sikhs. It is likely the accused killer, Brandon Hole, was targeting Sikhs as police found evidence that he was frequently browsing white supremacist websites.
Simran Jeet Singh, scholar, activist and senior fellow for the Sikh Coalition, is demanding a full investigation into the possibility of bias and racism in this attack. It is astounding that the Indianapolis police reported that Brandon Hole, a former FedEx employee, who killed himself, legally purchased the two semiautomatic rifles used in the attack just a few months after police seized a shotgun from him, after his mother raised concerns about his mental state. But prosecutors inexplicably admitted they did not try to use Indiana’s “red flag” law, which could have prevented Hole from obtaining the two guns.
Tragically, the Indianapolis mass shooting took place as more than 15 states across the country, including Indiana, were marking April as Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month to reflect the enormous contributions by Sikh communities across the country.
No longer can we blame the NRA whose organization has been riddled with corruption. Sadly, the Senate Republicans are using the same NRA talking points to increase gun sales at complete odds with the wishes of the majority of Americans who are demanding sensible guns laws. A simple tweak in an existing law could dramatically reduce gun violence.
Proposed new federal law: The seller of the gun must be held liable if his gun was used in the commission of a crime. This should stop ALL private sales of guns. President Biden must issue a presidential decree introducing new federal gun legislation that triumphs ALL state laws.
Additional new proposed law: Gun manufacturers must be held liable if their products result in injuries or death. All guns without safety locks must be recalled, much like unsafe automobiles.
There is little doubt that lawyers would be only too happy to file wrongful death suits targeting gun manufactures. Currently, gun manufacturers are immunized by an absurd law with an equally absurd title, “Protection of Lawful Commerce.” This also insulates ammunition makers and dealers from liability. AR 15 military style weapons MUST be banned immediately by presidential decree.
Finally, I urge religious groups of ALL stripes to join Sikhs in enacting these new proposed laws.
Jagjit Singh
Los Altos, California
