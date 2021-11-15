Tuning in from the Climate Change Negotiations in Glasgow, where I was an official delegate to the United Nations Climate Change Negotiations. As the negotiations wind to a close I want to share with you some important outcomes from COP:
o 44 countries have committed to transition from coal to clean power.
o Global finance industry says it has $130 trillion to invest in efforts to tackle climate change.
o South Africa is decommissioning their coal plants and Indonesia and Vietnam will phase out coal by 2040.
o There was also a lot of discussion about calling for coalitions to support specific countries to speed up their energy transition.
These are big accomplishments but they are not enough. The U.S. is one of the biggest greenhouse gas polluters and we need more people in Congress who understand the science behind climate change and will take bold action. That is why I am running for Congress.
I am running for Congress in my hometown because I know that bold climate action requires us to keep the majority. It requires us to vote out the biggest enemies to climate action in Congress. My opponent, Ken Calvert, has a 7% score card from the League of Conservation voters, he has blocked legislation to mitigate the climate disaster, and has stopped disaster relief.
The issue of climate of change is personal, the Inland Empire/Riverside County (where I grew up and am now running for Congress in), is a region that will be badly affected by climate change: higher average temperatures, less precipitation, increased wildfire risk, decreased snowpack (less fresh water storage), and prolonged and exacerbated heat waves. This will impact our families, neighborhoods, and businesses. I remember growing up seeing ash falling from the sky, and it being too hot to be on the black top in the summers. Taking action on climate change is imperative, we need bold innovative change now.
When I was in college at UC Riverside, I worked to convince businesses to transition from natural gas to renewable energy but it was hard to get companies to see beyond their immediate fiscal year. I became motivated to earn a graduate degree in sustainability and after graduating served with a delegation to implement the Paris Agreement, while focusing my energy on starting and supporting businesses dedicated to building a sustainable future.
I have been attending the climate negotiations ever since and I am looking forward to bringing my technical and policy experience I have from these opportunities to DC, when I am elected.
Last month, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a massive report on rising global temperatures and their catastrophic effects, highlighting how urgent bold climate change action is. Extreme heat waves and droughts in the past few years have killed thousands of Americans, melted roads, and wasted tens of millions of acres of crops, threatening the economic livelihoods of millions of families and farmworkers.
The coronavirus pandemic has shown us what happens when we don’t listen to the experts. We can’t afford to make the same mistakes when it comes to climate change. Ninety-seven percent of scientists, NASA, and the Department of Defense all agree that climate change is a threat to our kids’ futures, and we are already seeing its impact.
By encouraging a transition to clean energy, climate action will not only dramatically reduce the carbon pollution that is disrupting our climate, but also the sulfur and arsenic pollution that cause asthma, heart and lung disease, and even cancer – especially in children.
Through my company we have already invested $2 million in the Inland Empire but that is not enough to create opportunities for everyday working people in our community. As we recover from the coronavirus crisis, we should focus on rebuilding an economy that works for regular Americans, not CEOs, by making investments that will create high-quality jobs for all kinds of people right now and provide benefits to the country for decades to come. Investing in clean energy will create millions of good-paying (middle-class/union) jobs starting right now while protecting our kids’ health, spurring innovation and economic growth, and combating climate change in the long-term.
No living thing is spared from the effects of climate change. While racial and socioeconomic status often determines the severity of impact -- communities of color tend to be hurt the most due to systemic factors including the “heat island” effect that can lead to temperatures over 10 degrees hotter in more densely populated urban areas – everyone pays even if they ignore it.
I am running for Congress because it is time to sound the alarm on climate change. Make it impossible to ignore and demand bold and shared action before our future goes up in smoke. Please support my campaign by going to shrinakurani.com.
Shrina Kurani
Via E-mail
