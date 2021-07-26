I understand that Vivek Murthy, the Indian American U.S. Surgeon General, is requesting the technology and social media companies to fight misinformation about Covid and vaccines. However, I suspect the problem is deeper than that because many Republicans are shunning vaccination for political reasons.
If all the Republicans cooperate, 70% to 85% people in America could easily get vaccinated, resulting in herd immunity, causing America to soon become Covid-free and the U.S. economy to boom, which would make President Joe Biden, their archenemy, look good, and that in turn would help Democrats gain seats in 2022 and win the presidential election in 2024. Obviously, most of them, being still in love with former President Donald Trump, would not like to see that happen.
The government has already tried the “carrot” aspect of the “carrot and stick” approach, which has worked as much as it could, but now it is time to adopt the “stick” aspect of the approach to address the issue of some Republicans playing politics, and make vaccination mandatory for everyone who is eligible.
For example, unless and until they get vaccinated, they should not be allowed to work or shop or travel or gamble or eat in a restaurant or attend a college or attend a concert or attend a sports event or attend any entertainment event or any public event, for that matter. However, vaccines cannot be mandated until they get fully approved by FDA.
Unfortunately, and shamefully, for some Republicans, politics has become religion. They would rather die of Covid than see Democrats succeed.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
