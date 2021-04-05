India has taken a positive step in leading from the front to foster strong diplomatic relationships with a number of its counterparts in the European Union, Asia Pacific countries, Middle East nations, African and American countries. The Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations mandate the establishment of honorary consulates and full-fledged foreign embassies across various cities of the world. The honorary consulates and embassies function effectively to bridge educational, scientific, cultural, consular, and trade ties of the home country with the foreign country.
Further, there is a need to take forward this relationship with the establishment of new honorary consulates and full-fledged embassies in New Delhi and across other popular cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
Some of the cities like Bengaluru (the IT Hub) do not have enough diplomatic representation through full-fledged consulate offices of countries such as the United States of America, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, etc., to name a few.
Further, the Standing Committee on External Affairs should work in tandem with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and take positive steps to recommend the establishment of new honorary consulates and embassies across India. Also, the Ministry of External Affairs should disseminate news related to its diplomatic ties extensively through press releases and through PIB news portals, so as to reach out to a common citizen and help ensure them to stay abreast of global developments with respect to an Indian perspective.
Varun Dambal
Bangalore, India
