Studies that focus on physician decision-making and patient use of medications can elucidate patterns of behavior; these patterns define when a patient is developing a dependency, and when that dependency is turning into an addiction.
We must invest resources to study prescribing patterns and interactions between physicians and patients when the decision to prescribe opioids takes place.
Dr. Joshi has developed a model of prospective and retrospective nudges that incentivize open communication between physicians and patients, and studies how the decision to prescribe opioids and to take opioids occurs.
Dr. Joshi's book, Burden of Pain, will be available on Amazon and Aston & James Publishing sites.
Jay Joshi
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.