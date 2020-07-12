Protests have followed after the death of George Floyd in all major cities of the nation. People are protesting against police brutality. Many occurrences of looting and burning fires happened and use of tear gas to deter the protestors has been used by the police. There is unrest.
Coming from a nation of Mahatma Gandhi we learned at an early age through school books that many peaceful resistance events were carried out by the father of the nation against the ruling British Empire. Gandhiji fasted to get the attention of the Britishers because he held on to the truth steadfastly. His movement and fight happened which was fought passively not aggressively. His approach was non-cooperation without violence.
Bias exists, it may or may not be on the conscious level, however, its existence cannot be denied. We collectively have to make effort to not perpetuate bias and economic inequities but to overcome consciously by diligent ways to eliminate the prejudice and bias against all minorities in our daily dealings. These are extra difficult times and we are in an uncharted time zone; let us make effort to work together to achieve equality and respect for all races. As all lives are precious and all lives matter including Black lives. NFIA stands for inclusion, respect and equality for all and to observe the law of the land.
Angela Anand
NFIA
Via E-mail
