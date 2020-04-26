Nikki Haley, former Indian American governor of South Carolina, in an op-ed in the New York Times made a shameless effort to advance her political career by defending the mountain of lies and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic by President Trump. Haley’s defense of the president’s hostile behavior to state governors desperate to save lives is deeply offensive. The president has turned the daily presidential briefings into a pathetic 90-minute campaign circus rally, denigrating reporters and boasting of his “amazing” response to the pandemic.
It is appalling that states are forced to compete and bid against each other for critical supplies at inflated prices.
Sadly, Haley has abandoned her rich Sikh religious heritage by defending falsehood. The core beliefs in Sikhism are speaking truth to power and truthful living. She has failed on both accounts.
Haley seems to have conveniently forgotten that she was fortunate to serve under an astute leader (President Obama) when she faced crises as a governor. Today, Americans die by the thousands and overflow morgues, while our governors are forced to mute their outrage for fear of offending their autocratic leader as they fight for scarce resources while our president obsesses about ratings and vendettas. I wonder how long Trump supporters will cling to their leader when they go hungry and are driven from their homes.
Tejinder Uberoi
Los Altos, Calif.
