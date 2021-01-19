I was disappointed to learn that the Indian flag was seen at the pro-Trump rally of Jan. 6, joined by some Indian Americans. The Indian American Republican political activist Vincent Xavier even bragged about it in his tweet. However, the “massive voter fraud” comment mentioned in his tweet, which just parrots President Trump’s lies, is a massively fraudulent statement and Indian Americans, who are supposed to be smart people, should have known better.
President Trump’s baseless and desperate claims of a stolen election — the most aggressive promotion of “voter fraud” in American history — failed to get any traction in courts across seven states, or come anywhere close to reversing the loss he suffered to Joe Biden.
After bringing some 60 lawsuits, and even offering financial incentive for information about fraud, Trump and his allies have failed to prove definitively any case of illegal voting on behalf of their opponent in court — not a single case of an undocumented immigrant casting a ballot, a citizen double voting, nor any credible evidence that legions of the voting dead gave Biden a victory that wasn’t his.
While Trump-supporting Indian Americans did have a right to participate in the pro-Trump rally, they had no right to display the Indian flag, for that provides the false impression that all Indians and Indian Americans agree with what they were protesting about. However, I never understood why any Indian American would support Trump, considering how incompetent, untruthful, racist and xenophobic he is.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.