Hindus have no theological objection to COVID-19 vaccinations. Under the present circumstances, the COVID-19 vaccine does not seem to be in conflict with religious tenets and practices of Hinduism, the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents.
As the COVID-19 vaccine seems to be consistent with Hindu beliefs, there is no prohibition against it and it is morally permissible to accept the vaccine. So, evidently, a religious exemption is not needed for practicing Hindus.
Working for the well-being of all humankind is kind of a duty in Hinduism. Hindus have heartfelt concern and genuine love for all the God’s children and are expected to continue working towards the aim of alleviating suffering. We should do all we can possibly do to curb COVID-19.
The ancient Hindu text Bhagavad-Gita had been reminding us: The wise work for the welfare of the world, without thought for themselves...Perform all work carefully, guided by compassion.
There are about three million Hindus in the U.S.
Rajan Zed
President,
Universal Society of Hinduism
Via E-mail
