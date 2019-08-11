The Congress president and future hope of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, has resigned. Good thing was that he took personal responsibility for the party’s defeat in the elections. But he undid this gesture by making comments on people who voted for the BJP and he blamed the system and all the institutions for catering to the needs of the BJP and the government. This was seen as an assault on 800 million people of India who went to elect a largest democracy in the world.
The Congress party is the oldest party of India and has the distinction of being run by the Nehru Gandhi dynasty for almost 55 years. Are we seeing the eternal decline and eclipse of this party or just this one family?
Why did people vote for the BJP and did not support the Congress-led opposition? The Indian electorate has changed significantly and now we had more than 12 crore young men and women who voted for the first time in the country. Experts feel these people went with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s performance record and his image and working style all the way. Congress looked as if they have no leader who can capture the attention of people all over the country.
Other factors that helped the BJP win big was the projects that helped housewives, farmers, students, small business owners and retired army men and women. By giving 10% reservation to all poor families, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, BJP got more than 50% votes in most states while Congress and their friends came up very short.
Congress also scored many self-goals by supporting shariya laws, triple talaq laws and lost lakhs of votes of Muslim mothers, daughters and sisters. Salman Khurshid, Ghulam Nabi Azad, wanting the good old days of the Congress party back and condemning the Modi government as dictatorial and oppressive and anti-minority also helped BJP in a big way.
How does Modi 2.0 look for the nation in the coming five years? NDA has started big by announcing many measures following the oath ceremony. Gave more scholarship money to the children of martyrs. By passing Triple Talaq laws in the Lok Sabha, the party has forced the opposition to make its stand clear. By going after all the separatists in Jammu Kashmir and arresting many who were acting as Pakistani agents in Kashmir, the government has broken the back of the pro-Pakistan lobby.
By signing a huge defense deal with Israel and getting the most modern bombers, Modi’s government has sent a clear message that they will lag behind nobody when it comes to defending our nation against all enemies.
Modi, by appointing an experienced IFS officer, S. Jaishankar, as foreign minister and signing many big contracts with Japan, USA, Australia and many other nations has shown that India will be the future hope for all democracies in India and the world.
By signing JAI, a united team of Japan America and India, and with an agenda to fight terrorism all over the world, Modi has been able to isolate Pakistan completely. Infiltration across the borders has got reduced significantly and stone-pelters have disappeared totally. Separatists and their children enjoying nawabi life style in foreign countries have made them weak in the eyes of the people.
The Indian economy which was 1.5 trillion before NDA came to power has become richer by one more trillion and it is expected to become almost five trillion within the next three years.
Raebareli, the constituency of the Nehru Gandhi dynasty, is going to manufacture 500 aluminum coaches that can easily reach a speed of more than 250 Km per hour. Rahul losing Amethi and getting elected from a minority constituency in Kerala has made Congress very weak in the nation.
Making digital money transfers very easy, coming out with many amendments to the income tax acts and providing 500mb data for just 102 rupees has made Modi’s government very popular in the nation.
Rahul cannot take credit for the Amethi defense factory getting a huge contract for manufacturing the most sophisticated AK-203 assault rifles in the world and this factory is going to be headed by a major general of the Indian army.
Unless the Congress party gets a new generation of talented, educated youth as its leaders, and moves forward, its days of existence will be numbered. Mahatma Gandhiji wanted the party, which was actually a movement of the people, be dissolved in 1948. But Nehru did not like the idea and Congress continued as a political party. People like Dr. Swamy and the government have filed so many cases against all the Gandhis and Chidambaram and others, if any of these people get convicted, we can see the eclipse of the party.
Democracy needs a strong opposition to survive and progress. Let us hope the opposition parties who admired George Fernandes, Netaji, Rajaji, Jayaprakash Narayan and many stalwarts come together and make our motherland a super democracy.
Rangaesh Gadasalli
Los Angeles, Calif.
