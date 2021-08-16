The Indian American Muslim Council, a Washington, D.C. based advocacy group dedicated to safeguarding India’s pluralist and tolerant ethos, has commended President Biden’s administration for nominating Rashad Hussain to serve in a key religious freedom role at the U.S. Department of State.
The White House had nominated Hussain, who has served in various roles including Senior Counsel at the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, for the position of Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. He is the first American Muslim to be nominated for such role.
IAMC also welcomes the appointment of Khizr Khan and Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
Khan, who is one of the prominent advocates for religious freedom in the country, and Sharon Kleinbaum, a spiritual leader of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah in New York City, were appointed as commissioners of the USCIRF.
Welcoming the nomination and new appointments, Syed Afzal Ali, president of IAMC said: “The deep experience of Mr. Rashad Hussain and Mr. Khizr Khan in advocating for rights of minorities will further bolster religious freedom for all people, especially in India, where Muslims and Christians are facing continuous persecution due to their faith.”
“While IAMC welcomes the latest nominations and appointments, more needs to be done by President Biden’s administration to ensure that human rights and religious freedom is part of its broader diplomacy. It is in the U.S. interest to have geopolitical stability around the world, and especially in South Asia. IAMC is eager to help the incoming Ambassador and the two USCIRF appointees in addressing the issues of minorities in India.”
Indian American Muslim Council
