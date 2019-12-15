Not All Offended by Apu Character Munish B. 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Your recent article regarding Apu in “The Simpsons” is based on the false premise that all Indian Americans are offended by the character on this fictitious cartoon show. Only some are offended. Munish B. Via E-mail Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Apu Nahasapeemapetilon Auxiliary Power Unit × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Washington Sikh Indian Americans Pledge to Plant 100 Sacred Forests in India Worldwide Education Fund, Project Mala Sign MoU to Help Students in UP National Indo-American Association for Senior Citizens Holds Annual Conference, Announces Directory of Indian American Senior Programs Indian American Corporal Mithil Patel Honored as Florida Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year Testimony Shines Light on Need for Innovative Mindset Not All Offended by Apu Character New Generation Of Hindi Teaching In America Why Support Less Secular Government? Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSouthern California Community Stunned With Sudden Passing of Indian American Leader Dilip ButaniBudging on the Beach: Indian American Tech Billionaire Vinod Khosla Doesn’t Have to, Rules Appeals CourtIndian American Sikh Uber Driver Allegedly Racially Abused, Strangled by Passenger in Washington SuburbOver a Dozen Indian Americans Among Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ in Energy, Science, Social Entrepreneur CategoriesIndian American Painter Lakshmi Shankarreddy Creating Art for Good Cause, Conducting WorkshopsIndia-West Interview with Asha Rangappa: From FBI Agent to National Security Analyst, the Indian American Fears for DemocracyIndian Woman Who Alleged Gang Rape Dies After Burn Attack‘Lead in Heels’ Raises $31K for Projects to Empower Women, Help Survivors of AbuseRepublican Heavyweight Akshay Desai Dies at 61 from Massive Brain Aneurysm90 More Indian Students Arrested in Fake Varsity Sting Operation in U.S. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
