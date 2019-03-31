Just last month we had the massacre of over 40 Indian soldiers, as reported in India-West, and meetings by Indian Americans to pay tribute to the martyrs (one of which I attended at the Sanatan Dharma Temple in Norwalk, California, and expressed my condolences on behalf of the Parsi/ Irani Zarathushti community). And just recently, we had the news of the massacre of 49 Muslims at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Both incidents deserve equal attention and condemnation.
But whereas the massacre of Muslims received wide attention in the news media and meetings and messages of many different community leaders and activists in the U.S. and other countries outside of New Zealand, there was hardly any mention of the massacre of Indian soldiers by Muslim terrorists in the U.S. and global news media, and no such comparable meetings of condolences and anti-hate vigils and discussions by non-Indian organizations, either.
What is the reason for this unequal treatment of hate driven mass violence? Besides the fact that the target of Muslim terrorists in Kashmir (harbored, financed and supplied by Pakistani Intelligence Services and the army) was a group of soldiers doing their duty of protecting their country, whereas the target of one white supremacist was civilians in New Zealand, is there a bigger reason? is there a real injustice that India, with its Hindu majority, is being treated with much less attention and less importance by the activist and politically correct public, the political and religious leaders, and news media in the U.S., who are influenced more by the effective lobbying by Muslim groups about Islamophobia?
Maneck Bhujwala
Huntington Beach, Calif.
