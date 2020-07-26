Some activist Indian American Hindus and Jains are attempting to hijack their faiths to a strange territory. The latest example is forcing the Foundation Room, a private club in the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, to remove Hindu and Jain statues from the room. The club is tucked into the top floor of the resort where only members and invited guests are allowed.
The forcible move was caused by a statement from, among others, Rajan Zed, a Hindu religious statesman from Reno, and Sulekh Jain of Henderson. Their reasons were that the statues were “disrespectful” and “disturbing” to adherents of the two faiths.
It would be nice to know if any of the above gentlemen have stepped into the club. And if they have asked Indian Americans in Las Vegas if they are offended by the presence of the statues. Many of my friends and I, all Hindus and Jains, go there frequently. No one has ever expressed any concern about the statues and the artwork. As a matter of fact, we are happy and proud to see Indian art displayed there.
It's unfortunate that some agitators and publicity-seeking people have appointed themselves representatives of Indian American Hindus and Jains, people who are followers of peaceful and tolerant faiths. There is no mention in any of their holy books to impinge on the privacy of others. Those who may be offended by the statues have a choice not to go there.
In India, statues and pictures of deities, calendars, art, etc., are displayed in every public and private place imaginable. It's unnecessary and irrational to make demands to remove anything from a private property. What's next, asking us to remove religious decorative statues and artwork from our homes?
Jagdish Patel
Las Vegas, Nevada
