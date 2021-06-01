I am unsurprised to learn that Indian Americans are divided over the issue of the alleged caste discrimination in Silicon Valley firms. Remember how they were divided about whom to vote for in 2020, Joe Biden or Donald Trump? I personally know Indian Americans who would constantly fight over Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and his party, the BJP. All this only reinforces the image of Indians being portrayed as “argumentative Indians.”
I personally totally agree with the views of the Hindu American Foundation on the issue of caste discrimination. Refer to the conclusion at the end of the link: https://aboutblaw.com/VY4
“Through this lawsuit, the State of California is attempting to establish, as a matter of law, the precepts and practices of Hinduism. The First and Fourteenth Amendments prevent California from doing so. Indeed, the attempt would actually end up requiring the very discrimination that the State seeks to prevent. For if it considers caste discrimination to be an inherent part of Hinduism, against the beliefs and practices of the Hindu religion itself, the Fair Employment and Housing Act would actually require employers to accommodate employees that engage in caste-based discrimination. To stop California from defaming Hinduism, ascribing to it an abhorrent practice that is anathema to its own teachings, and actually requiring the very discrimination it seeks to prevent, the Hindu American Foundation respectfully asks the Court to grant its motion to intervene.”
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
