Elections in Delhi are just around the corner and the election campaign of all parties is in full swing now. The Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is also not leaving any stone unturned for AAP's election campaign.
But NRI volunteers of AAP are conspicuous by their absence this time in Delhi. Even otherwise, news of campaigning by NRIs from abroad is also not there. Why is it that NRIs are missing from action this time?
The reason for NRI volunteers' absence is that Kejriwal has played with their emotions, their love for their motherland. NRIs and PIOs from across the globe had supported the AAP wholeheartedly for the sole promise of alternative politics. But in return Kejriwal just played the use and throw policy with them.
The Indian Diaspora made headlines by flying to India for the 2013 and 2015 Delhi state elections. But this time they are keeping themselves away from the campaign. It is now evident that over the years, the AAP has lost the popular support of the Indian diaspora.
The AAP's genesis basically was in the basic principles of alternative politics.
But now Kejriwal slowly and steadily has done away with the basic principles of AAP, namely, financial transparency, internal democracy and internal vigilance. The AAP also had promised the right to recall and right to reject within the party. On the contrary, now, AAP is like any other political party.
People from across the globe and in India saw a hope in Kejriwal and had shown faith in him. But they got betrayal in return. Arvind himself discarded all the fundamental principles of AAP and turned AAP into one among 1,800 political parties in India.
Munish Raizada
Former co-convener,
AAP Overseas
Chicago, Illinois
