Asian Pacific American Advocates released the following statement regarding President Trump’s racist statements on Twitter.
“OCA condemns the president's tweets calling for certain congresswomen to 'go back [to their countries],'” said Roland Hwang, OCA national vice president of public affairs. “This is a blatantly racist statement that is not only outdated and ignorant but also continues to perpetuate a culture of alienation of non-white Americans. As the figurehead of the United States, the president has a duty to stand with this country of immigrants, including his wife.”
President Trump’s comments to the congresswomen are erroneous as well as divisive to the American people. The president’s statements are unequivocally racist because by telling someone, civilian or United States congresswoman, to “go back to their country,” it implies that this country does not welcome immigrants, even after they have obtained citizenship. OCA calls for civil discourse, the foundation upon which this country was built. The president and the Administration must show leadership through dialogue that maintains respect and humanity within our differences in opinion.
OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates is a national civil rights organization dedicated to improving the social, political, and economic well-being of Asian American and Pacific Islanders.
Thu Nguyen
Communications Manager
OCA
Washington, D.C
