Overseas Friends of BJP-USA has started its preparations in earnest for the scheduled Sept. 22 event of the Indian American community in Houston, Texas, that would be addressed by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of BJP foreign department and coordinator of Global OFBJP, while addressing the OFBJP-USA preparatory meeting held on July 30, has congratulated and thanked the OFBJP for its significant role during the general elections in India. He said that the BJP leadership and Modi have appreciated the dedicated work of Global OFBJP volunteers during the elections.
Chauthaiwale has exhorted the U.S. leadership to mobilize the Indian Diaspora for the said mega event. OFBJP president Krishna Reddy, vice president Dr. Adapa Prasad, and organizing secretary Dr. Vasudev Patel will tour major cities to mobilize the community for the event.
Reddy said that an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 people will attend this mega community event and the organization has started mobilizing the community across the nation. Prasad said that over 700 organizations have registered for the event and about 15,000 people have already registered during the last two days, adding that over 60 U.S. lawmakers are also attending the event.
Krishna Reddy
Via E-mail
