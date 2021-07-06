On July 4th, America proclaimed freedom and democracy was born. America was conceived with the highest ideals about humanity that “all men are created equal.” The 4th of July is a time to look forward to something that makes us bigger, better, stronger, smarter, and richer. America is famous as a free-market capitalism magnet. We are unique and our national spirit expresses itself in unparalleled courage and generosity, creative innovation, and diversity.
American hospitality and friendliness are universally known to immigrants, students, visitors, and investors alike. To be an American means to be able to live in a country where you have various religious freedoms and exercise your God-given rights. Independence Day has a special meaning for trade and commerce as America has an undying devotion to entrepreneurship and the limitless opportunities available to build and grow your own “American treasures.” It is a tribute to Americans who are welcome to pursue their American dreams.
The entrepreneur spirit is alive and doing well. Self-reliance is a highly regarded American virtue. From the earliest history Americans have promoted independence and toughness in the face of adversity with can-do grit.
A post-pandemic world is creating an environment for business like we have not seen in many, many decades, from creating jobs to boosting productivity to unleashing innovations. This is a win-win for workers, employers, and the economy as a surge in capital investment, higher corporate productivity and profits, and a tight labor market where workers are getting higher salaries, wages, and benefits. We are in the ‘Goldilocks’ zone as the U.S. economy is “really ripping” with more job openings than unemployed Americans.
The U.S job force has a great “work martyr” working spirit, desire and will to advance sincerity and ingenuity. At Prince, we have changed lives creating an atmosphere where people can work hard, further their education, but also have opportunities to have a life as we invest in our associates and the communities we serve in.
A core American belief is “If you take the risk, you bear the consequence.” Nowhere but in America could somebody who started with as little as I had come as far as I have. I came here with nothing, and this great nation gave me an opportunity to live the American Dream. The best way to show my gratitude is my commitment to corporate social responsibility inspiring the younger generation. My career is shaped by my parents who believe that we have a responsibility to do public good. We are proud to be awarded America’s most honored business. We fly the flags of best-known brand names in lodging like Intercontinental, Marriott and Hilton with highest pride, respect, and honor.
I am proud to be a CEO of one of America’s most honored businesses. Our business is cultivating admiration and respect, being good stewards of society engaging our team following the culture of our values: dedication, integrity, respect, excellence, community, teamwork, and spirit. Our team members present their indomitable spirit and moral standards of our company to the world, making right decisions and having the courage to envision the future as they believe too that our future should not be something that just happens to us. Our future should be something we create with limitless possibilities.
On July 4th weekend celebrations, we invited friends, students from our childrens’ school and passed along the declaration, with each student reading a sentence of the document until its profound closing phrase that “we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.” Reading the declaration loud helps us rediscover America’s unique idealism, its first principles, and its possibilities.
Americans write their own destinies and realize their possibilities working on their own salvation—financially, mentally, physically, socially, and morally.
We hope all have enjoyed old-fashioned parades, county fairs, dancing, patriotic songs, and fireworks. Wishing everyone a happy, safe, and memorable Fourth of July holiday and until next year, make every day count and create the absolute best memories with those you love. Let your success story be the result of your hard work, righteous good and vision that came to light, your God-given talents that gave you purpose, and the accomplishment and pride that you finished something you set out to do continuing to carry the torch forward.
As we welcomed July 4th, let us all resolve to be good for our good and for the good of our country and for the American Dream, our American spirit and dream of national rejuvenation. Happy Birthday, America! 245 years old.
Sunil ‘Sunny”’Tolani
CEO, Prince Organization
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.